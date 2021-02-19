Girard is expected to be removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, making him eligible to return Saturday against Vegas, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Girard has yet to be added to Colorado's active roster, but that may occur prior to puck drop against the Golden Knights. The 22-year-old blueliner has racked up nine points in 11 games this campaign, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into the Avalanche's matinee matchup with Vegas.