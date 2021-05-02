Girard (undisclosed) is expected to be out two weeks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
On one hand, this is a big loss for the Avalanche's blue line, as Girard has 31 points in 46 contests this year. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs, but the Avalanche have little incentive to rush him back before then with their playoff spot already confirmed.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Missing Saturday's game•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Injured Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sends assist Monday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Hands out pair of apples•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up pair in blowout•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up Donskoi early•