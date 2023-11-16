Girard (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Girard sat out Sunday's practice and Monday's game versus the Kraken. The 25-year-old defenseman is expected to return to his second-pairing role, bumping Sam Malinski out of the lineup.
