Girard scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Girard scored at 5:48 of the second period, which counted for the Avalanche's fifth goal of the game. He's done most of his damage on the power play this year, but his first tally came at even strength. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 16 shots on net and five blocked shots through seven outings. Girard's strong work with the man advantage will make him worth a look in most fantasy formats, but his defensive numbers are lacking early in the year.