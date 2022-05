Girard scored a goal on seven shots, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

Girard gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. The 24-year-old defenseman has been steady but not explosive on offense -- he's earned just four points in his last eight games including the tail end of the regular season. His tally Tuesday was his first goal since Jan. 26.