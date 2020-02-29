Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Fires home game-winner Friday
Girard scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
After the Avs squandered a two-goal lead in the third period, the third-year blueliner came to the rescue, ripping home a great cross-ice feed from Gabriel Landeskog with under three minutes remaining. Girard already has a career-high 32 points (four goals, 28 helpers) through 63 games, and his spot on the power play should help keep him on pace for his first 40-point campaign.
