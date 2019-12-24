Girard picked up a power-play helper in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Girard managed the secondary assist on Gabriel Landeskog's goal at 14:06 of the second period. Over his last six appearances, Girard has four power-play assists and a minus-8 rating. The defenseman is at 14 points, 51 blocked shots and 46 shots on goal through 37 games this year.