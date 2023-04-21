Girard logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Girard had the secondary helper on Devon Toews' go-ahead goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. This was Girard's fifth assist in the last eight contests and his first helper through two playoff outings. The 24-year-old was productive with a career-high 37 points, 119 shots on net and 116 blocked shots in 76 regular-season appearances. He'll fill a top-four role during the postseason.