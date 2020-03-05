Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Gathers power-play assist
Girard posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Girard has racked up a goal and four helpers in his last five games. The 21-year-old blueliner extended his career high in points to 34 -- he's added 92 shots, 87 blocked shots and 13 power-play points this season.
