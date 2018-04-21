Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Gearing up Friday
Girard (upper body) will play Game 5 against the Predators on Friday
The 19-year-old blueliner hasn't played since Game 1 when he logged 22:07 of ice time and fired four shots on goal. Girard will look to help his squad stay alive in this elimination matchup against the team that drafted him 47th overall in 2016.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Might return Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sports no-contact sweater in practice•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Out Monday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Absent from Game 2 lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...