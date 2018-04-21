Girard (upper body) will play Game 5 against the Predators on Friday

The 19-year-old blueliner hasn't played since Game 1 when he logged 22:07 of ice time and fired four shots on goal. Girard will look to help his squad stay alive in this elimination matchup against the team that drafted him 47th overall in 2016.

