Girard picked up an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Girard helped out on Mikko Rantanen's third-period tally. With a goal and an assist in the last two games, Girard has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings for the first time this year. The 24-year-old has struggled on offense with two goals, five helpers, 48 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 27 contests overall.