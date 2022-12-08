Girard had three shots on goal, two blocked shots and was on the ice for three goals against over 19:40 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

The wave of injuries hitting the Avalanche, who lost four more players during the team's recent road trip, forced head coach Jared Bednar to tweak his lines and pairings. Girard opened the game on the top pair with Cale Makar while Devon Toews moved to the second pair. With several top-six forwards sidelined, the coach tried to spread the remaining offensive potential around. The pairings shifted throughout the game, and Toews (27:08) finished with more TOI than Girard.