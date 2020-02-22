Play

Girard (hand) was seen with team doctors in the X-ray room after Friday's game against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Per Chambers, Girard was getting looked at for a right hand injury. It's unclear at this time how severe the injury could be for the 21-year-old blueliner. If he's forced to miss time, expect Mark Barberio to enter the lineup. Girard will need good results to be ready for Saturday's game in Los Angeles.

More News
Our Latest Stories