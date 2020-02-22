Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Gets X-rays on hand
Girard (hand) was seen with team doctors in the X-ray room after Friday's game against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Per Chambers, Girard was getting looked at for a right hand injury. It's unclear at this time how severe the injury could be for the 21-year-old blueliner. If he's forced to miss time, expect Mark Barberio to enter the lineup. Girard will need good results to be ready for Saturday's game in Los Angeles.
