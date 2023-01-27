Girard scored a goal on seven shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Both of Girard's points came in the second period. The defenseman has gotten back on track with a pair of goals and six helpers through 12 outings in January. He's at 15 points, 65 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 41 games this season, playing primarily on the second pairing.