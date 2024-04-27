Girard (concussion) is in the lineup for Game 3 against Winnipeg on Friday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Girard will return after missing the last four games. The 25-year-old was held without a point over his final 10 appearances in the regular season. He tallied three goals and 18 points in 59 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Might be available for Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: To be reevaluated Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Out Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Could play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: In concussion protocol•