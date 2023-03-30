Girard provided an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Girard has picked up a goal and an assist over his last two games after earning just one helpers over his previous seven outings. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 33 points, one shy of his career high, with 107 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 68 contests this season.