Girard collected two assists and three shots Monday in a 5-4 win over Wild.
Girard set up goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky in the opening 1:29 of the second period to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. It was the second two-assist performance in the last four contests for the 22-year-old Girard, who has five goals and 30 points with a plus-16 rating in 36 games this season.
