Girard was shipped off to Colorado via Nashville on Sunday, Elliote Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Packaged in the three-team trade headlined by Matt Duchene finally moving on from the Avalanche, Girard had skated for five games with Nashville to kick-start his rookie campaign, including his dropping an impressive three points in his NHL debut. However, Colorado now faces the decision to send him back to his junior team for the balance of the 2017-18 season, or let him bounce around from the third pairing and press box, as he can't be called up from AHL San Antonio in the absence of a two-way contract. Regardless, Girard has great on-ice vision, and with Sergei Boikov (shoulder) and Anton Lindholm (jaw) out indefinitely, he very well could stick in the NHL.