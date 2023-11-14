Girard did not participate in Sunday's practice, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He was not in the lineup for Monday's win over Seattle.

Both Girard and Josh Manson, who also sat out Sunday's practice, were scratched Monday, fueling speculation there may be an undisclosed injury for each. Further to that point, head coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Monday that the team didn't have a hard practice Sunday because they were dinged up. Caleb Jones and Sam Malinski were called up to replace Girard and Manson. Their status should be made clearer Wednesday, when the Avalanche host the Ducks.