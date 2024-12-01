Girard notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Girard has an assist in each of the last two games. He concluded a productive November with nine points in 13 appearances, and his helper Saturday was his first power-play point of the season. He's up to 14 points, 27 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating through 25 contests overall.