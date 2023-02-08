Girard had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 22:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Girard welcomed back partner Bowen Byram from a lower-body injury, and the two defenders assisted on Nathan MacKinnon's goal. The helper extended Girard's point streak to four games (one goal, four assists).
