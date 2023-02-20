Girard had two assists, two shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots over 24:52 of ice time in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Girard registered a second straight two-assist game and did a good job shadowing Connor McDavid in a game that Colorado's defense was not very good. The defenseman has picked up the scoring pace, recording two goals and 14 assists over the last 19 contests. He may need to continue in the same vein if the injured Cale Makar (upper body) is forced to miss more games.