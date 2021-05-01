Girard (undisclosed) left Friday's game against San Jose and did not return, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Girard left the game late in the third period after already skating for 21:11 in the contest. It's unclear how serious the injury is but it's possible he was kept out of the remainder of the 3-0 win as a precaution. The 22-year-old is having a career year with 31 points in 46 games.