Girard notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Girard set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the second period. Through five games in March, Girard has racked up a goal and five helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 24 helpers, 91 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 58 contests. If he can hit the scoresheet one more time, he'll secure the third 30-point campaign of his career.