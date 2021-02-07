Girard was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Girard is one of three Avalanche players in the league's virus protocol. The team doesn't play again until Feb. 14, so Girard might be able to rejoin the team at that time. The 22-year-old was off to an excellent start, collecting nine points through the first 11 contests.
