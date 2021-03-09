Girard posted a power-play assist, four shots on net and one hit in Monday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Girard found Andre Burakovsky inching in from the point and fed the Austrian sniper for his fifth goal of the season. The assist gives Girard a team-high eight helpers on the power play, and he's tied for third on the team with 18 overall points (four goals, 14 assists).