Girard had a short-handed assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots over 25:34 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Girard's clearing attempt got past Carter Verhaeghe into the neutral zone, where Andrew Cogliano led a 2-on-1 break that resulted in a Logan O'Connor tally to open the scoring. It was the fifth time in the last six games that Girard has hit the scoresheet. The Avalanche may need more of this from Girard if Cale Makar's head injury lingers.