Girard had an assist, two shots on net, one blocked shot and two hits over 16:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Islanders.

Girard logged his first point since coming off the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in Sunday's win over the Sharks. The defenseman is skating on the third pair with Jack Johnson and getting acclimated to competitive hockey again after missing 20 games, but Girard could eventually return to a pre-leave spot on the second duo with Bowen Byram.