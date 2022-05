Girard notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Girard had just one assist in the last 11 games of the regular season, so it's good to see him potentially spark his offense early in the playoffs. The 23-year-old blueliner -- a second-round pick of the Predators in 2016 -- had 28 points in 67 contests overall this year. He's expected to mainly stay in a second-pairing role with some power-play time on the second unit.