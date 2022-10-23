Girard notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Power-play time has opened up for Girard with Devon Toews (undisclosed) missing the last two contests. Girard made use of it Saturday, setting up an Evan Rodrigues tally. Girard has three points, 12 shots on net, eight hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through six games, though he's generally seeing a smaller role than usual with the emergence of Bowen Byram.