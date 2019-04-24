Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Looking good for Round 2
According to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, Girard (upper body) didn't practice Wednesday, but he has a "good chance" of being healthy for the conference semifinals, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
The Avs reportedly will make an official call on Girard in the next couple of days. Colorado is scheduled to take on the Sharks for Game 1 of the second playoff round Friday, so we'd keep an eye out for another update prior to that contest, with the official start time still to be determined.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...