According to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, Girard (upper body) didn't practice Wednesday, but he has a "good chance" of being healthy for the conference semifinals, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

The Avs reportedly will make an official call on Girard in the next couple of days. Colorado is scheduled to take on the Sharks for Game 1 of the second playoff round Friday, so we'd keep an eye out for another update prior to that contest, with the official start time still to be determined.