Girard logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 4.

Girard set up the second of Mikko Rantanen's goals in the game. This was Girard's second helper in four playoff contests, and his first power-play point since March 27 versus the Ducks. The defenseman has added 10 hits, five blocked shots, three shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating while seeing top-four minutes.