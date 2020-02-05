Girard scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

Girard entered the new year with authority. The 21-year-old has stacked up 11 points in as many games in 2020, and he continues to log top-four minutes. The recent surge has brought Girard to 27 points this year through 51 games, matching last year's career high. Girard doesn't shoot a ton or block shots consistently, but he continues to be an appealing daily fantasy play and could contribute in redraft leagues down the stretch.