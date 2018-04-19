Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Might return Friday
Girard (upper body) remains day-to-day, but Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the defenseman "could be an option" for Friday's Game 5 road clash with the Predators, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Girard has only been able to suit up for Game 1 of these conference quarterfinals, while Duncan Siemens sees more rink run on the bottom pair with David Warsofsky. Expect more clarity on Girard's status come Friday.
