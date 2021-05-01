Girard (undisclosed) will not be available for Saturday's game against San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Girard suffered an injury late in Friday's win over the Sharks and he'll miss Saturday's rematch as a result. The 22-year-old has 31 points and a plus-15 rating in 46 games this season. He'll be questionable for Monday's tilt with San Jose.
