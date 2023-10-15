Girard had three shots on goal, two blocked shots and one hit over 20:35 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Girard skated on the second pair once again and was part of the penalty kill unit that prevented the Sharks from scoring on four chances. He did not, however, skate on the power play for a second straight game. Girard's been deployed on the power play -- usually the second unit -- in all six seasons with Colorado. His usage on the man-advantage unit greatly enhanced his fantasy value; 33 percent (58 of 178) of Girard's points with the Avalanche have come on the power play.