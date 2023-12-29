Girard (personal) will not return to the lineup in St. Louis on Friday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Girard entered the NHL/NHL Player Assistance Program during Thanksgiving and returned to the ice Saturday at practice. The Avalanche have stated that Girard will return to the lineup when he is ready and that could occur as early as Sunday versus San Jose. Girard has one goal, three assists and 25 blocked shots in 15 games this season. Look for Sam Malinski to be the odd-man out when Girard returns to action.