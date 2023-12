Girard (personal) won't play Wednesday versus Arizona but might be an option for Friday's game against St. Louis, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Girard entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Nov. 24. He resumed practicing with the Avalanche on Saturday. Girard has a goal, four points, 15 hits and 25 blocks in 15 contests this season. When the 25-year-old is ready to return, Sam Malinski might stop playing regularly for Colorado.