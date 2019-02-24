Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches assist in blowout win
Girard produced his 16th helper in a 5-0 win over the Predators on Saturday.
Facing his former team, Girard made sure to show them what they've been missing. The 20-year-old blueliner is up to 19 points in 62 games, making it possible for him to match the 23 points he had between the Predators and Avalanche last year. He's still likely a couple years away from more widespread fantasy relevance.
