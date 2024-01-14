Girard had an assist, three blocked shots and two hits over 19:43 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Girard kept the puck in the zone and had his slapshot stopped by Martin Jones, but the rebound landed on the stick of Mikko Rantanen, who scored the Avalanche's second goal. It was the third assist in the last six games for Girard, who has one goal and seven assists through 22 contests.