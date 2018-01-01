Girard recorded two power-play assists and two shots through 19:42 of ice time (4:16 with the man advantage) during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

The rookie defenseman found himself on the No. 1 power-play for a chunk of Sunday's contest and cashed in on the opportunity. Girard also recorded an assist against Toronto on Friday, and with Tyson Barrie (hand) out long term, the 19-year-old defenseman could see a larger workload moving forward. He's a player to watch and a potential grab in deeper leagues.