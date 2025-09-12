Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Nursing injury in on-ice activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard (lower body) was seen skating gingerly in a non-contact jersey Friday after missing all of the Avalanche's previous informal skates, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.
Girard appears to be working his way back from an injury of some sort, though no details were available. The 27-year-old could be limited in training camp but should be good for a top-four role on the blue line if he's healthy by the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Adds insurance tally•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Draws assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Hands out helper Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Returning against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Remains unavailable against Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Considered day-to-day•