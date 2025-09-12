Girard (lower body) was seen skating gingerly in a non-contact jersey Friday after missing all of the Avalanche's previous informal skates, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.

Girard appears to be working his way back from an injury of some sort, though no details were available. The 27-year-old could be limited in training camp but should be good for a top-four role on the blue line if he's healthy by the start of the regular season.