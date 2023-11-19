Girard recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Girard has earned three of his four points this season over his last two games. The 25-year-old blueliner missed Monday's game versus the Kraken with a minor undisclosed injury, and it appears the rest has served him well. He's added 18 shots on net, 15 hits, 25 blocks and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Picks up two points in return•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Expected to return•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Held out of recent practice•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Not playing Monday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Picks up assist Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: No role on power play•