Girard recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Girard has earned three of his four points this season over his last two games. The 25-year-old blueliner missed Monday's game versus the Kraken with a minor undisclosed injury, and it appears the rest has served him well. He's added 18 shots on net, 15 hits, 25 blocks and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances this season.