Girard posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Girard appears set to quarterback the second power-play unit, where he picked up his first point of the year on an Andre Burakovsky goal. Last year, the 22-year-old Girard had 13 of his 34 points on the power play. While he may not be as much of a scoring threat in 2020-21, he's exceed 90 blocked shots in each of the last two years, giving him a secondary path to fantasy interest.