Girard scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, logged two hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Girard's pair of points came in the first period, as he helped out on a Ben Meyers goal before scoring one of his own. Those were Girard's first two points of the season after he was kept quiet in the Avalanche's first two contests. He's added eight shots on net, a plus-3 rating, four blocked shots and three hits. The 24-year-old was a top-four defenseman for the last four years, but he's on the third pairing to begin 2022-23, as Bowen Byram has leapfrogged Girard in the lineup.