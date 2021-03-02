Girard scored a goal and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

While Girard started well with a first-period tally, he was caught on the ice for half of the Sharks' goals. That's a mixed bag of a performance Monday for the 22-year-old blueliner. His scoring numbers remain strong with three goals and 14 points through 17 appearances this year, but he hasn't added a lot of production in the physical categories. Girard has only 10 hits, 13 blocked shots and eight PIM.