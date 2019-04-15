Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Out for Game 3
Girard (undisclosed) will not play in Monday's Game 3 against the Flames, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
It's unclear when or how Girard picked up the injury, but he will be unavailable for a pivotal Game 3. Girard will be sorely missed, as he's usually deployed on the top defensive pair and on the second power-play unit. In his stead, however, rookie Cale Makar will make his NHL debut and will likely see a decent amount of ice time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Registers two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Contributes to key win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Scores rare goal•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches assist in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up both goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Struggling in high-powered offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...