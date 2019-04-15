Girard (undisclosed) will not play in Monday's Game 3 against the Flames, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

It's unclear when or how Girard picked up the injury, but he will be unavailable for a pivotal Game 3. Girard will be sorely missed, as he's usually deployed on the top defensive pair and on the second power-play unit. In his stead, however, rookie Cale Makar will make his NHL debut and will likely see a decent amount of ice time.