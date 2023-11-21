Girard (undisclosed) is not in Monday's lineup against Nashville, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post
Girard tallied three points over his last two games after missing his first contest of the year. The 25-year-old now has four points with a minus-7 rating through 15 games. It's unclear if his absence Monday is injury-related.
