Girard (upper body) is unavailable for Monday's Game 1 matchup with Nashville, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Girard will miss his second straight outing due to his upper-body issue. Since joining the Avs (from the Preds), the Quebec native logged 68 regular season games in which he tallied 20 points. Without the 19-year-old in the lineup, Duncan Siemens figures to continue filling in on the blue line.