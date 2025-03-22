Now Playing

Head coach Jared Bednar ruled out Girard (lower body) for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Girard will miss his second game in a row due to the injury. The 26-year-old's absence will allow Keaton Middleton to stay in the lineup. Girard's next chance to play is Tuesday at home versus the Red Wings.

