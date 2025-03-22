Head coach Jared Bednar ruled out Girard (lower body) for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Girard will miss his second game in a row due to the injury. The 26-year-old's absence will allow Keaton Middleton to stay in the lineup. Girard's next chance to play is Tuesday at home versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Role shrinking due to slump, trades•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Snaps goal drought in home victory•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Pockets helper in loss•